MRC names latest Employees of the Quarter

Methodist Rehabilitation Center has announced Clinical and Support Service Employees of the Quarter for its Jackson hospital and external campuses.

For the first quarter of 2020, the honorees include Donna Short of Byram, a urology registered nurse at MRC; Erica Brown of Clinton, a rehab technician for MRC’s spinal cord injury program; Danyele Harrell of Jackson, a licensed practical nurse at Methodist Specialty Care Center (MSCC) in Flowood; and Sandy Bowman of Jackson, a certified nursing assistant at MSCC.

Methodist Rehabilitation Center provides comprehensive inpatient medical rehabilitation programs for people with spinal cord and brain injuries, stroke and other neurological and orthopedic disorders.

MRC’s external campuses include Methodist Outpatient Therapy clinics in Flowood and Ridgeland, Methodist Specialty Care Center in Flowood, Methodist Physical Medicine in Flowood, and Methodist Orthotics & Prosthetics clinics in Flowood, Meridian, Hattiesburg, Cleveland, Oxford, Starkville and Monroe, La.