Neel-Schaffer names Chris Sellers East Region Director of Business Development

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., is pleased to announce that Chris Sellers, PE, has been promoted to fill the new role of Director of Business Development for the firm’s East Region.
Sellers joined Neel-Schaffer in 1999 and has more than 20 years of experience as a Project Engineer, Project Manager and Business Development leader. He was named a Senior Vice President in 2018 and most recently served as Operations Manager for the firm’s Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina offices.
In his new role, Sellers will focus primarily on business development in Neel-Schaffer’s six-state East Region, which includes offices in Birmingham, Mobile and Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; Columbia, South Carolina; Maitland and Sanford, Florida; Louisville, Kentucky; and Nashville, Murfreesboro and Memphis, Tennessee.
“We have great opportunities for growth in our region,” said Craig Hanchey, PE, Executive Vice President for the firm’s East Region. “Chris’s proven understanding of the market landscape and his ability to develop relationships with clients will greatly assist us in qualifying for and capturing new pursuits.”
Sellers holds a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Auburn University.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info