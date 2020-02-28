Neel-Schaffer names Chris Sellers East Region Director of Business Development

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., is pleased to announce that Chris Sellers, PE, has been promoted to fill the new role of Director of Business Development for the firm’s East Region.

Sellers joined Neel-Schaffer in 1999 and has more than 20 years of experience as a Project Engineer, Project Manager and Business Development leader. He was named a Senior Vice President in 2018 and most recently served as Operations Manager for the firm’s Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina offices.

In his new role, Sellers will focus primarily on business development in Neel-Schaffer’s six-state East Region, which includes offices in Birmingham, Mobile and Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; Columbia, South Carolina; Maitland and Sanford, Florida; Louisville, Kentucky; and Nashville, Murfreesboro and Memphis, Tennessee.

“We have great opportunities for growth in our region,” said Craig Hanchey, PE, Executive Vice President for the firm’s East Region. “Chris’s proven understanding of the market landscape and his ability to develop relationships with clients will greatly assist us in qualifying for and capturing new pursuits.”

Sellers holds a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Auburn University.