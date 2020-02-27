Pickett named a vice president at Community Bank

Tim Pickett has recently been named Vice President. A native of Florence, Pickett recently served as Assistant Vice President and has been in banking for three years. In his new role, Pickett will manage the Brandon office, as well as, continue to grow and maintain a loan and deposit portfolio.

Pickett is a graduate of University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science Managerial Finance minoring in Accounting and is a graduate of Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss.

Active in his community, Pickett is a member of Kiwanis Club of Pearl, Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, Rankin County Chamber of Commerce, volunteer for the Florence Fire Department and is a Veteran of the United States Army.

He is married to Lana, together they attend Jackson First Church.