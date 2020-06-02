Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit has joined Renasant Bank as a brand partner and spokesperson, the Tupelo-based bank announced today.
Herbstreit is “an American sports broadcasting icon,” the bank said.
“We’re thrilled to add Kirk to the Renasant team as a brand partner and ambassador,” said John Oxford, Renasant’s director of marketing. “As one of the most recognizable names and voices in sports, we look to leverage Kirk’s professionalism, popularity and talent to drive excitement around the Renasant brand.”
Herbstreit will help Renasant in a variety of ways such as digital and social media promotion, brand spokesperson, business development and content creation. In addition, he will aid Renasant in its partnership as the official bank and jersey sponsor of the newest Major League Soccer team, the Nashville Soccer Club.
“Renasant is one of the strongest bank brands in the South, and I’m excited to join their team as a branding partner,” said Herbstreit. “From their 190-plus locations to their award-winning products and services, I look forward to helping contribute to their future success, and I’m proud to be part of the Renasant team.”
Since 1995, Herbstreit has been a college football analyst for ESPN/ABC. In 1996, he joined Chris Fowler and co-analyst Lee Corso on ESPN’s College GameDay program making 2019 Herbstreit’s 24th season on this popular Emmy Award-winning studio show. Since 2006, Herbstreit has been the game analyst for ABC’s Saturday Night Prime Time broadcast.
Herbstreit has won 12 Sports Emmy Awards including Best Studio Analyst, Best Game Analyst and Best Studio Show. Herbstreit has also called 12 National Championship games and 13 Rose Bowls, more than any other college football analyst.
Herbstreit is a 1993 graduate of The Ohio State University, and is a former OSU quarterback and was the team captain for the 1992 season. He and his family reside in Nashville, Tennessee.
“Kirk Herbstreit complements our Nashville Soccer Club, Memphis Convention Center and PGA and LPGA golf partnerships to raise our brand profile on a regional and national level,” Oxford said.
LPGA Tour member and Fulton native Ally McDonald and the PGA’S Dom Bozzelli have done brand work for Renasant as well.
