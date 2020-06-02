Ridgeland chamber announces new president and board

The Ridgeland Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2020 president is Chase Bryan, a shareholder at Young Wells Williams, P.A. with over 28 years of litigation and courtroom experience in the Southeastern United States.

Bryan, a native Mississippian is a graduate of the University of Mississippi where he received a law degree in 1992. His diverse practice includes construction law, corporate law, commercial litigation, bank and lender litigation, intellectual property litigation, environmental and toxic tort claims, personal injury defense and insurance and financial products litigation. He is also a certified mediator and writes a blog entitled www.southernlitigation.com.

Bryan’s hobbies include golf, running and reading. He also enjoys SEC football and cooking on his Big Green Egg.

Bryan and his wife Lee Anne, executive director of Alumni and Parent Relations at Millsaps College, are the parents of three sons and reside in Jackson.

Others serving on the 2020 Ridgeland Chamber Board of Directors are: Bill Bethany, Immediate Past President, Community Bank of Mississippi; Beth Henry, Vice President, Staffers, Inc.; Jon-Michael Trimm, Treasurer, Trustmark National Bank; Ray Balentine, Board Member, Michael Baker International; David Broadaway, Board Member, Members Exchange Credit Union; Nicky Cobb, Board Member, Renasant Bank; Jonathan McDaniel, Board Member, Paramount Construction Group, LLC; Kevin Rogers, Board Member, Wells Marble & Hurst, PLLC; Joel Lofton, Board Member, Barnett’s Body Shop; Billy Siddall, Merrill Lynch and Ronnie Tubertini, SouthGroup Insurance Services.