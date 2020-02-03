Sal & Mookie’s to open third restaurant

MBJ Staff

Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint will open a third location, this one in Colony Crossing in Madison at the corner of Highway 463 and Bozeman Road in the space that formerly housed Georgia Blue.

Founded by Dan Blumenthal and Jeff Good in 2007 with the flagship restaurant located in the Fondren District of Jackson, Sal & Mookie’s has garnered local and statewide awards for its product offerings and service.

In September of 2019, the owners of Georgia Blue moved to the opposite side of Highway 463 to expand to a building three times the size of the original space. Renovation for Sal & Mookie’s Madison are slated to start this month, with a target opening date of early May.

“We love what we do and are thrilled that so many Mississippians enjoy the creative take on classic New York Pizza that we offer,” Chef Dan Blumenthal, the concept’s menu and theme creator., said in a news release. “Jeff and I are excited to be working with our second licensee – Patrick Munn and Hali Sappington.”

Munn and Sappington are two veteran employees of BRAVO! and Sal & Mookie’s.

Sal & Mookie’s is a Mississippi-based limited liability company with the company-owned location at 565 Taylor Street in the Fondren neighborhood of Jackson.

The company granted its first license agreement to Sal & Mookie’s Biloxi located in downtown Biloxi. Sal & Mookie’s Biloxi is independently owned and operated by RKBM Restaurant Group LLC.