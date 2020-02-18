Stennis Space Center provides perfect fit for space-focused scientist

Lauren Underwood was a long way from her native North Caldwell, New Jersey, residing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, when her two children were born.

To make friends, she joined a baby group, and one of the moms in the group was married to a NASA employee at Stennis Space Center. Underwood was thrilled to learn this fact, since she had always had a fascination with space and space exploration, and told the newly befriended woman that she would love to work for NASA. She asked if the woman’s husband could help her make this dream come true. She certainly had the qualifications – a doctoral degree and background in optics.

The husband agreed and helped introduce Underwood to contractors who were supporting the NASA Earth Science Commercial Remote Sensing Program at Stennis. Using that contact and her diverse physical science training and background, Underwood landed a position with Lockheed Martin Space Operations in 2001, working to track and report on NASA remotely sensed data.

During the ensuing 12 years, Underwood worked with two other contract companies at Stennis before joining the NASA family in 2013 as an aerospace technologist in the Stennis Engineering and Test Directorate. As a member of the Test Technology Branch, she now works as the Stennis Advanced Exploration Systems project manager, which includes managing Human Landing System support, and serves as point of contact for the NASA Platform for Autonomous Systems. Underwood also is assigned as the Stennis awards liaison officer.

“I am fortunate to work with an outstanding team that is respectful, talented and inspiring,” said Underwood, now a resident of New Orleans. “I am honored to have the opportunity to be part of such exciting work and such an exceptional team.”

Underwood’s work is in a critical area for NASA as it returns humans to deep space exploration missions. “Autonomous operations are required for NASA to remain relevant in the current space exploration business,” Underwood explained. For instance, future missions will require software that can provide autonomous operations as astronauts travel beyond both low-Earth orbit and immediate guidance from Mission Control Center.

To that end, Underwood is working with the Stennis Autonomous Systems Laboratory to fully develop needed autonomous capabilities, including some for use in

NASA’s Artemis program to return humans, including the first woman and next man, to the Moon by 2024. This includes capabilities that can be used on the Gateway that will orbit the Moon and provide visiting astronauts access to the lunar surface.

Underwood is proud of the role she plays, noting it directly reflects the NASA vision statement that sees the agency as “an investment in America’s future,” committed to expanding the frontiers of air and space while also benefiting the quality of life on Earth. “I am excited to play a small role in that and in building the next-generation rockets that will carry humans beyond the grasp of Earth’s gravity, stretching to the Moon, Mars and, one day, beyond,” Underwood said.

The work Underwood does today is in line with her lifelong interest in exploring beyond the known frontiers of space. Her pride in the role she plays is seen in the numerous awards Underwood has earned. The recognitions include a NASA Space Flight Awareness Award, a NASA Group Achievement Award for Lander Technologies, and a NASA Certificate of Appreciation in support of the Space Shuttle Program, as well as awards for contributions as a workplace mentor and for participation in Stennis Diversity Council’s Woman’s History Program in efforts to promote workplace diversity.

“Stennis is one of the best places to work in the federal government,” Underwood concluded. “Just a few of the reasons why is its commitment to innovation, its establishment of groundbreaking partnerships and the exceptionally flexible ability it provides employees to manage work-life balance.”