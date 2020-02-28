SWAC baseball tournament coming to Mississippi

SWAC baseball is coming to Jackson.

Smith Wills Stadium will play host to the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship baseball tournament this spring. A three-year deal was signed for the stadium to host the SWAC championship, WLBT-TV reported.

The tournament will be played May 13-17, with the championship game airing on an ESPN network.

“This solidifies the decision made to welcome KSG-Overtime Sports back into our community and to manage Smith Wills Stadium,” Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said. “As the Capital City, we look forward to rolling out the red carpet for the Southwestern Athletic Conference, its fans, students, athletes, staff and the millions of dollars in direct spending and economic impact that this championship tournament will bring to ours and surrounding cities.”