Waggoner announces new hire in Hydrology & Hydraulics

Wei will perform engineering analyses and evaluations and prepare engineering reports in such areas as the hydraulic design of roadways and bridges, hazard risk identification and mapping, watershed assessment, and other water resources related initiatives.

Before joining Waggoner, Wei was a project engineer for CDM Smith, working on a variety of projects in Virginia and Ohio before settling in Mississippi in 2014.

Wei has over a decade of experience and specializes in hydraulic modeling for riverine flooding, storm drainage systems, and wastewater collection systems.

She is a member of the American Water Works Association and Mississippi Engineering Society, where she served as president in 2019.

Wei holds a Bachelor of Science in Applied Physics from Sichuan University in China and a Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from West Virginia University.