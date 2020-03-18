$122,000 approved for Tishomingo training center

The Tishomingo County School Board approved on Monday $122,000 as core funding for nearly $250,000 of improvements to the Tishomingo County Career and Technical Center.
“The [center] is an excellent training program for young adults seeking promising and rewarding careers that don’t incur student debt,” said Eddie Boardwine chief operations officer for Mississippi Silicon LLC.
Mississippi Silicon in conjunction with U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corp. and Rural Development Partners announced the funding approval.
“U.S. Bank is focused on closing the gap between people and possibility,” said Reginald Speed, assistant vice president with U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corp.
Mississippi Silicon is a silicon metal production facility in Burnsville. It started operations in 2015 and it is the first domestic Silicon Metal producer built in the United States in the past 40 years.
Mississippi Silicon is a partnership between the Vicintin Family of Brazil and Clean Tech I LLC. The Vicintin Family is the majority owner of Mississippi Silicon, and they also own Rima Industrial SA, a leading ferroalloy and non-ferrous producer in Brazil. Clean Tech I LLC is a partnership composed of strategic investors and financial advisers.
