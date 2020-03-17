Vowell Photography recognized with Sustainable Growth Award

Vowell Photography and Design in Flowood was recently awarded the Sustainable Growth Award at the School Photography Summit in Miami. This award recognizes achievement for the largest consistent growth in a three-year period among school photography businesses across the country.
The School Photography Summit is an association of professional school photographers across the United States underwritten by H&H Color Lab in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2011, the School Summit brings together some of the nation’s top school photographers in an annual event to shape the best of class product quality, customer service, integrity and business practices among independent school photography businesses.
Vowell Photography is owned and operated by Delta State alumni, husband-wife team Dave and Mandie Vowell, of Brandon. They service school and volume accounts across the Jackson-metro area. In volume photography business for over 13 years, they say the key to success is giving clients a great product and offering schools the best in customer service and innovation.
