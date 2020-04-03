Airbus lands $122.6 million copter contract

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) on Tuesday announced the award of a $122.6 million Army contract for the procurement of 15 UH-72 Lakota Light Utility Helicopters, which will be manufactured in Columbus.

The Army awarded the contract to Airbus Helicopters, Inc., with an initial obligation of $61.3 million with the Tuesday contract notice.

“This is excellent news for the skilled manufacturers in Columbus who build the Lakota helicopter,” Wicker said. “As our military works to develop the next generation of helicopter pilots, the Lakota will be there to help. Mississippians can be proud of that legacy.” The contract sets an expected Aug. 31, 2022, completion date.