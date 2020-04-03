Airbus lands $122.6 million copter contract

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) on Tuesday announced the award of a $122.6 million Army contract for the procurement of 15 UH-72 Lakota Light Utility Helicopters, which will be manufactured in Columbus.
The Army awarded the contract to Airbus Helicopters, Inc., with an initial obligation of $61.3 million with the Tuesday contract notice.
“This is excellent news for the skilled manufacturers in Columbus who build the Lakota helicopter,” Wicker said. “As our military works to develop the next generation of helicopter pilots, the Lakota will be there to help. Mississippians can be proud of that legacy.” The contract sets an expected Aug. 31, 2022, completion date.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info