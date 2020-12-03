At long last, Costco opens in Ridgeland

By JACK WEATHERLY

The fear for some had been that the traffic would be a nightmare, but the only jam at the Costco Wholesale Store on opening day Thursday was for those who had not joined.

That meant an hour’s application and approval of membership before they could enter the giant store on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland.

Inside the store, “it flowed real well,” said Shannon Woodson of Ridgeland, who was shopping with her sons, Rand and McLeod.

“It was easy,” Mrs. Woodson said. “There were tons of employees. “I guess weren’t supposed to be in a big crowd. So we busted on that,” she said.

She was referring the latest strategy from health and government officials to avoid congregating in an effort to lessen the chance of spreading the coronavirus, which is highly contagious and –to name just one thing – has caused the NCAA to decide that there would be no fans attending the college basketball tournaments.

There was much hand-sanitizing and table and chair wipe-downs.

The opening as for several years not a foregone conclusion. Residents in the vicinity of the site took the city of Ridgeland court in 2015, a trial that resulted in the Mississippi Supreme Court voting unanimously against the city’s plan for the development because it was illegal.

The sticking point was a fueling station for the site, which the city had made room for with a revision of the city zoning ordinance.

The city redrew the plan, which passed muster before the Supreme Court. That was because the plan called for the station to be across the street. The opponents fought that, too, though they dropped it in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in another case that boded ill for the Ridgeland opponents. The station is selling gasoline to members.

Costco Wholesale is known for its upscale merchandise, in addition to staples.

Johnnie Canales of Jackson came out with his cart containing his favorite tissue, Scott, which he likes because of its reputation for breaking down easily in the sewer system. Also in his basket were a different kind of roll – “artisan” dinner rolls.

Canales said the store has “a very good selection” of food. “it’s fresh and good and it’s reasonably priced.”

One woman, who would identify herself only as “Mrs. Jones of Clinton,” praised the steaks for the thickness of the cuts and prices.

One item that might surprise some shoppers was a Human Touch massage chair for $8,000 – compared with what Costco says is a $10,000 retail value.

You can buy autos through the store, too. A Cadillac Escalade was parked in front of the store with a sign that says that the manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $94,833, but Costco will let you have it for $80,633.

Costco, which is based in Issaquah, Wash., and has 785 stores across the country as of last year, says it is the biggest seller of wine in the United States. The store has an attached but separate liquor store.

One wine shopper, who asked not to be identified because he has friends “on the other side” of the Costco fight, said that the selection was broad and prices were low.

