Baker Donelson adds Wiseman to disaster recovery and government services team

Baker Donelson recently announced that Parker Y. Wiseman has joined the Disaster Recovery and Government Services Team in the Firm’s Jackson office.

Prior to joining Baker Donelson, Wiseman served in the Mississippi Attorney General’s office as the Special Assistant Attorney General where he pursued Medicaid fraud and vulnerable person abuses for prosecution or settlement. Wiseman served two terms as mayor of Starkville.

A graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law, Wiseman received his Bachelor of Arts in political science from Mississippi State University and his Masters of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.