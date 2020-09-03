Baker Donelson adds Wiseman to disaster recovery and government services team

Baker Donelson recently announced that Parker Y. Wiseman has joined the Disaster Recovery and Government Services Team in the Firm’s Jackson office.
Prior to joining Baker Donelson, Wiseman served in the Mississippi Attorney General’s office as the Special Assistant Attorney General where he pursued Medicaid fraud and vulnerable person abuses for prosecution or settlement. Wiseman served two terms as mayor of Starkville.
A graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law, Wiseman received his Bachelor of Arts in political science from Mississippi State University and his Masters of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info