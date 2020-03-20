BancorpSouth’s Rollins commits to CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) has joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, as a declaration of its commitment to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace.
BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins joins the more than 900 CEOs—across 85 industries—who have agreed to implement a pledge to advance diversity and inclusion and create workplaces where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, where employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion and where best-known actions can be shared across organizations via the initiative’s united hub, CEOAction.com.
“We are proud to join this effort and the many other major employers across the United States,” Rollins said. “We are particularly excited to be the first Mississippi-based public company to join the pledge.”
By signing the pledge, BancorpSouth is agreeing to four core commitments:
- Continue to cultivate a workplace that supports open dialogue on complex, and sometimes difficult, conversations about diversity and inclusion
- Implement and expand unconscious bias education
- Share best known—and unsuccessful—actions with other companies to assist them with their efforts to enhance their diversity strategies
- Create and share strategic inclusion and diversity plans with our board of directors
In recent years, BancorpSouth has made efforts to enhance diversity and inclusion within its workplace. Some of its recent initiatives include:
- Prioritizing the recruitment and development of top talent from diverse backgrounds and experiences,
- Engaging with teammates on the state of its organizational culture, and
- Developing strategic relationships with diverse community stakeholders in an effort to achieve next-level engagement and responsiveness.
“We’re taking these steps to ensure we’re creating an atmosphere where everyone feels welcomed and appreciated,” said BancorpSouth Director of Diversity and Inclusion Robert Harris. “Research shows companies that embrace diversity and inclusion have greater creativity and innovation, better productivity, maintain a competitive advantage and are able to better engage and support their employees, communities and stakeholders.”
The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, which launched in 2017, was collectively formed and is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, P&G and PwC. To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com.
