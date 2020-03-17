Belhaven’s business, education, and nursing programs awarded top honors

Colleges of Distinction recently recognized Belhaven University’s School of Nursing, School of Business, and School of Education for their quality and programming, and awarded them top honors.
Colleges of Distinction evaluates schools based on their ability to provide a high-quality student experience, as well as a thorough liberal arts education. They granted these awards after a comprehensive vetting process, selecting schools based on such qualities as accreditation, breadth of program, and a successful track-record.
