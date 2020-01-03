BILL CRAWFORD — Could Republican meddling impact Democratic primary?

The Republican primary set for March 10th offers few real contests.

President Donald Trump will easily overwhelm Bill Weld and Roque De La Fuente in the presidential primary.

Rep. Trent Kelly is unopposed in the 1st Congressional District.

It doesn’t matter who wins the 2nd District primary among Thomas Carey, Brian Flowers, and B.C. Hammond since incumbent Rep. Bennie Thompson will win easily in November.

Rep. Michael Guest should have little trouble with challenger James Tulp in the 3rd District.

While the 4th District ballot has four choices, Rep. Steven Palazzo should readily handle Carl Boyanton, Robert Deming, and Samuel Hickman.

The Democratic primary is another story.

Ten names are on the ballot in the presidential primary – former VP Joe Biden, former NY City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, entrepreneur Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang. While on the ballot, Yang, Steyer, Buttigieg, and Patrick have pulled out of the race.

Then there is the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate featuring Mike Espy, Tobey Bartee, and Jensen Bohren. Espy is the heavy favorite to win the nomination to once again take on Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in November.

Remember, Mississippi does not register voters by party. Consequently, voters are free to choose each year which party primary they want to vote in.

So, given the lackluster races on the GOP ballot, will voters who usually vote Republican choose instead to meddle in the Democratic races?

Those who want to boost the Democrat least likely to beat Trump will be tempted. Many could vote for Bernie Sanders thinking Trump will clobber a self-proclaimed socialist. (There were reports of such from South Carolina plus Trump oriented PACs supporting Sanders.)

Those who fear any Democrat, but especially Sanders, might beat Trump will be sorely tempted help the candidate they think would make the least horrible president. Many could vote for Mike Bloomberg thinking the former Republican Mayor of New York City would be the most business friendly of the group.

While Mississippi Democrats will not have many delegates to award, as Mississippi Republicans remember from 1976, every delegate can count when there is a closely contested national convention.

The Democratic primary will award 36 pledged delegates on a proportional basis. To receive any delegates a candidate must score 15% or more of the vote at either the congressional district or statewide level. An additional five unpledged delegates are allocated to party leaders and elected officials – one to Rep. Bennie Thompson and four to members of the Democratic National Committee. Actual delegates will be chosen at district and state conventions to be held in April and May.

Significant meddling could also impact the Senate primary should crossover Republicans vote against Mike Espy.

It will be interesting to take a close look at vote results by precinct to see if much meddling does occur.

“Whoever meddles in a quarrel not his own is like one who takes a passing dog by the ears” – Proverbs 26:17.

» BILL CRAWFORD is a syndicated columnist from Meridian.