BREAKING — Second death reported in Mississippi from Coronavirus

Today the Mississippi State Department of Healt reports the second death from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. The case was a male 60-65 years old from Holmes County with underlying health conditions. He died while hospitalized.
As of Tuesday, Mississippi had 320 cases and one previous death reported in a male 60-65 from Hancock County with underlying health conditions. MSDH strives to update new case counts at 10 a.m. each day.
“We knew that more deaths would be inevitable, just as we expect numerous new cases. It is a very sad update to report, regardless,” said MSDH State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH. “Please do your part by practicing all preventive measures. It is vitally important that we all do what we can right now to help slow the spread of this virus.”
