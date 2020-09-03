Case named research analyst officer for Community Bank

Olivia Case has recently been named Research Analyst Officer. A native of Meridian, Mississippi, Case recently served as Research Analyst and has been in banking for a year and a half. In her new role, Case will continue to perform research on special projects for the bank’s senior management team.

Case is a graduate of Mississippi College with both a Bachelor of Science in Business Finance with an emphasis in Mathematics and a Master of Business Administration.

She is married to Jay, together they attend Trace Ridge Baptist Church in Ridgeland.