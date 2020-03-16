The Mississippi Gaming Commission has ordered all of the state’s casinos to close at midnight Tuesday in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The announcement came Monday afternoon and is the latest in a state and national effort to slow the spread of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and The White House has asked Americans not to meet in groups of 10 or more to help slow the outbreak and hopefully give the nation’s medical community a chance to stay afloat.

The mandatory closing will affect all casinos in the state and will last indefinitely.