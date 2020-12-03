Community Bank named Grimes an assistamt VP

DJ Grimes has recently been named Assistant Vice President. A native of Smithville, Mississippi, Grimes recently served as Loan Officer and has been in banking for almost three years. In his new role, Grimes will continue to focus on growing and maintaining a portfolio of consumer and commercial loans.

Grimes is a graduate of University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Managerial Finance.

Active in his community, Grimes is a member of Kiwanis of Amory.

He and his wife, Megan, currently live in Amory, Mississippi with their son Tripp and are expecting a son, Eli, in May.