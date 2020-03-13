Community Foundation announces Fulcher as successor as president

Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi president Tom Pittman will step down from that position on April 1, and the Foundation’s Executive Vice President Keith Fulcher will become president. Pittman has served as president since 2004 and will remain with the organization as president emeritus.

Fulcher who joined the Foundation last year previously served at Delta State University for 23 years as executive director of the Alumni Foundation, director of development and special assistant to the president.

“The Foundation’s Board began the process of finding Tom’s successor two years ago when he told us of his desire to step down in 2020. We wanted to find someone who could work with the Board to carry out the Foundation’s mission and implement the Board’s strategic plan. We recruited Keith to the Foundation last year for this position and are pleased with the leadership he has given,” said Community Foundation Board Chair Lillian Hilson. “At the same time, we are glad Tom will continue with the Foundation to share his experience and knowledge.”

At Delta State University, Keith helped to lead two campaigns that raised $40 million in private support for the university. He has also volunteered in fundraising for other charities such as the Catholic Diocese of Jackson, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and the Cleveland Rotary Club.

“Several years ago, I arranged for Tom Pittman to speak at the Cleveland Rotary Club. I went home and told my wife I’d like one day to have a job like Tom’s. His passion and commitment to serving our region was evident through the programs and projects he has initiated using the philanthropic expertise of the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi. I am honored to succeed him as President and carry on his legacy and the charitable work of the Foundation,” said Fulcher.

Fulcher previously was a principal, coach and teacher in Vicksburg, Jackson and Biloxi. He helped to found the Principals’ Center at Millsaps College in Jackson after attending the Principals’ Center at Harvard University. He earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from Delta State University and continued his education at Boston College and William Carey University. He was a member of the Hinds Community College baseball team from 1979-81.

A native of Vicksburg, Fulcher is married to Anne, and they have three children Christian, a senior at the Mississippi School for Math and Science; John, a 10th grader; and Marianna, an 8th grader in the Cleveland Central schools in Cleveland, Mississippi.

Pittman was a co-incorporator of the Community Foundation and served as its volunteer chairman before becoming its first president in 2004. Under his leadership, the Foundation has expanded to serve 11 counties, made grants of more than $27 million to 800+ charitable organizations, organized nationally-recognized programs in health and education, and developed permanent charitable assets of more than $20 million.

“It has been a joy to work with so many donors, nonprofit leaders and volunteers to improve the quality of life throughout Northwest Mississippi. I look forward to continue working full time at the Foundation to assist Keith in leading the Foundation to new heights and opportunities for service,” said Community Foundation President Tom Pittman.