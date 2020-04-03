Coronavirus hotline activated for general information in Mississippi

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has activated the Mississippi COVID-19 hotline to answer questions from the general public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For up-to-date information, call the hotline, check the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com/COVID-19, or download the free MS Ready app for Apple and Android. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website also has a wealth of information.
The hotline number is 1-877-978-6453.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info