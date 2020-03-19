COVID-19 mobile test site to open in Greenville

In response to the COVID-19 situation, Delta Regional Medical Center (DRMC) is opening a COVID-19/Coronavirus Assessment Center beginning Monday, March 23. The mobile center will be located at the DRMC Pavilion located at 1693 Fairgrounds Road, Greenville.

The center will be open Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and all persons will have to bring a copy of their insurance card. Delta Regional Medical Center personnel will collect information, while people wait in the car. All participants will remain in their vehicle while a clinician performs the assessment.

“Delta Regional Medical Center is opening the assessment center to provide medical guidance about the Coronavirus to the individuals instead of visiting the emergency room,” stated Amy Walker, Chief Nursing Officer. “If someone has severe symptoms, we expect them to visit the emergency room and bypass this center. Our goal is to keep everyone as healthy as possible.”

The Delta Regional Medical Center Coronavirus Hotline, 662.725.6000, is another avenue for people to call with any questions. The phone is manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week by DRMC personnel.

“The best way to keep the virus contained is limited interaction with others so our team is being as proactive as possible to care for the community and Delta Region. The COVID-19 situation is fluid so DRMC’s practices have to be as well,” said Scott Christensen, Chief Executive Officer.