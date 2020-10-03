Craig Alexander joins Neel-Schaffer as a project manager

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced that Craig Alexander, PE, has joined the firm and will serve as a Water Resources Project Manager in the firm’s Arlington office.
Alexander has nearly 15 years of engineering experience, working on a variety of civil and water resources projects as a Design Engineer and Project Manager. His experience includes 12 years with other private consulting companies and three years in the public sector, when he worked from 2014- 2017 as a Civil Engineer/Project Manager for the City of Grand Prairie, Texas.
“We are very excited that Craig has joined our North Texas Water Resources group,” said Derek Cheatham, PE, Senior Vice President for Neel-Schaffer’s North Texas operations. “He strengthens our resume with a wide variety of experience in the Dallas and Fort Worth markets, including the design of large diameter pipelines, pump stations and rehabilitation projects. His background and experience are a great complement to our expertise in the water resources sector.”
Alexander holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas Tech University.
