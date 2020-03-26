Crye-Leike Names Sissye Gory Sales Manager of Flowood Office

Crye-Leike Real Estate Services has announced that Sissye Gory has been named sales manager of Crye-Leike’s Flowood branch office. Gory will be responsible for the recruitment, training and management of the office’s sales associates.

Gory has more than 25 years of managerial experience, previously overseeing a multi-million dollar business with over 100 employees. While serving as general manager for that company, Gory navigated the path for growth and successful operations, leading to her selection as one of Mississippi’s Top 50 Business Women in 2001.

During the last five years of her real estate career, Gory has also perfected her sales skills as a successful Multi-Million Dollar Producer. She plans to use her real estate knowledge and managerial experience to embrace Crye-Leike’s “passionate commitment to unsurpassed service” for the Flowood office and community.

“I welcome the opportunity to continue to support and inspire the success of our agents through Crye-Leike’s innovative technology, marketing and training support,” said Gory.