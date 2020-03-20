David Calvert joins Waggoner to lead Construction Services

Waggoner Engineering has hired David Calvert as the firm’s new Senior Discipline Manager for Construction Services.
In his new role, Calvert will coordinate and supervise a wide variety of projects and work closely with specialized contractors and other personnel to maximize efficiency and productivity.
“We are very fortunate to have someone of David’s caliber join the Waggoner team,” said Bill McDonald, Chief Technical Officer at Waggoner. “He brings over 25 years of experience managing heavy construction for all types of public works projects in the transportation and utility fields, as well as construction phase engineering for private sector engineering companies. This experience, with his broad knowledge base, makes him an ideal fit to manage Waggoner’s Construction Services discipline.”
Before joining Waggoner, Calvert served as a program manager with STRADA Professional Services in Birmingham, Alabama. Some of his projects included the construction of the new Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority Intermodal Facility.
Over his career, he has led significant construction efforts in several states including the West Area CSO Tunnel Project in Atlanta, Georgia; the Fort Bliss Tactical Overpass Project for the United States Army Corps of Engineers in El Paso, Texas; and the Interstate 20/55 Exchange/Fly-over project in Hinds County, Mississippi.
Calvert holds a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and a Bachelor of Science in Building Construction from Auburn University.
