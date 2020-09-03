Eric Wiggins named project manager At The Washington County Economic Alliance

The Washington County Economic Alliance (WCEA) has announced the appointment of Eric Wiggins as the new Project Manager.

Wiggins is a recent graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a Master of Science in Economic Development from the Trent Lott Center for Excellence in Economic Development and Entrepreneurship. Most recently, he interned at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in the Strategic Business Development Office.

“We are lucky to have talent like Eric join the Washington County Economic Alliance,” said Will Coppage, WCEA Executive Director. “He brings energy and knowledge to the position. He is a team player, and we are all excited to have him with us.”

As Project Manager, Wiggins will assist the Executive Director by maintaining the county’s marketable assets and understanding local and state incentives to develop programs and activities designed to generate recruitment opportunities for industries locating and expanding in Washington County.

“I’m excited to join such a talented and dedicated team,” said Wiggins. “There are a lot of good things going on in the Delta, and I jumped at the opportunity to join the Economic Alliance.”

Wiggins also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Mississippi University for Women and has a background in marketing and graphic design, which will further enhance the WCEA’s campaigns both in traditional media and social media to bolster the positive assets of the community.