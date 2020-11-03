LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the first presumptive COVID-19 case in Arkansas has been confirmed out of a Pine Bluff hospital.
Gov. Hutchinson announced the case in a press conference on Wednesday, March 11.
He said the case has been tested by the Arkansas Department of Health and will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for further testing.
Jefferson Regional Medical Center officials said the risk is low for those who have not had direct contact with this patient. Out of an abundance of caution, they are limiting access to their facility, and are asking all visitors enter through their main 40th Avenue entrance or through the Emergency Department. All other entrances will be closed.
Visitors will be screened upon entering for fever and will be required to have the name of the patient you are visiting.
Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said there is currently no evidence of spread in the Pine Bluff community or anywhere else in the state.
The governor also declared a public health emergency in Arkansas and is encouraging Arkansans to reconsider upcoming travel plans.
With spring break coming up, he encouraged residents to consider the following things before traveling:
- Does the trip include a large gathering?
- Is there a confirmed case in the state you’re traveling to?
- Will you be traveling with the elderly?
- Are you going to drive or utilize mass transport?
- Are there safer options?
Gov. Hutchinson also said that there is currently no need for state offices to work remotely or disrupt state services. He also instated a travel ban for state offices for the next 60 days.
UAMS is offering free online screening tests for anyone in Arkansas who suspects they are showing symptoms of the coronavirus. The following graphic displays the symptoms connected with COVID-19, the flu and your normal allergies.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info