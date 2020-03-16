The Monroe County total brings the statewide count to 12.

Other cases reported have been in Forrest, Pearl River, Hinds, Copiah and Leflore counties.

Tips from the CDC include:

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds after being in a public place or after coughing, blowing your nose or sneezing.

If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Distance yourself from other people if the coronavirus is spreading in your area.

If you are sick

Stay at home.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze.

Throw away used tissues.

Wash your hands after you sneeze and cough.

Wear a mask if you’re sick.

Clean and disinfect surfaces daily.