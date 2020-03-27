FRIDAY — Mississippi reports 93 new cases of Coronavirus, 579 total

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 579 after the Mississippi Health Department reported 93 newly identified cases on Friday morning.

There have been six total deaths reported, all of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions. Deaths have occurred in Wilkinson County, Tunica County, Webster County, Hancock County, Rankin County and Holmes County.

Cumulatively thus far, DeSoto County has the most cases with 63 (14 new), followed by Hinds with 50 (7 new), Harrison with 34 (3 new) and Rankin County with 29 (6 new).

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

March 27: 93

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 2