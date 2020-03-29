SUNDAY — Mississippi reports 95 new cases of Coronavirus,663 total

There have been 14 total deaths reported, all of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions. Deaths have occurred in Wilkinson County, Tunica County, Webster County, Hancock County, Rankin County, Tippah County, Harrison County and Holmes County.

Cumulatively thus far, DeSoto County has the most cases with 71, followed by Hinds with 66, Harrison with 43, Madison with 37 and Rankin County with 35.

According to the MSDH, 174 are hospitalized in Mississippi for official Coronavirus reasons.

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 2