Goodwill Industries of South Mississippi announces new board leadership

Goodwill Industries of South Mississippi recently selected new officers and members to its Board of Directors.
Officers are:
Chair: Shelby Fox – Director of Operations, Knight Nonprofit Center
Chair-Elect: Angie Juzang – Director of Marketing, Memorial Hospital at Gulfport
Treasurer: Jonathan Woodward – EVP Teaching & Learning, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Secretary: Allison Mitchell – VP of HR, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
Past Chair: Guy Johnson – VP Western Operations, Coast Electric Power Association
Directors are:
Jakavious Pickett – Chief Executive Officer and Lead Pastor of Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church of Biloxi
Kenneth Jones – Vice President of Land Acquisitions at Elliott Homes
Keva Scott – Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast
Randi Mueller – Partner at Page, Mannino, Peresich & McDermott, P.L.L.C.
Arnie Williams – Coast Division Area Manager at Mississippi Power Company
William Briscoe – Market President at BancorpSouth Bank in Biloxi
