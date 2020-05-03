Gov. Bill Lee announces first confirmed case of coronavirus in Tennessee

Gov. Bill Lee has announced the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Tennessee. The patient tested positive for the virus Wednesday.
The patient, described as a 44-year-old man, is in Williamson County and is currently quarantined at home. The Tennessee Department of Health is working to determine to which states he traveled.
The health department said the patient has mild symptoms and sought care when he became slightly worse. Health officials said they’re working on compiling a list of people that have come in contact with the family. They’re also working to determine if he traveled through Nashville International Airport.
Health department officials said the man had limited contact after returning from out of state. He isolated himself at his home when he began to feel sick.
The CDC has strict guidelines about testing for coronavirus. So far, an estimated 10 people have been tested in Tennessee.
Gov. Lee says Tennessee was one of the first five states that began testing for the virus.
(WTVF)
