Governor appoints new circuit judge in north Mississippi

A Fulton native has been chosen as a new circuit judge in north Mississippi.
Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday appointed Michael P. “Chip” Mills Jr. to fill a vacant position in the First Circuit Court District.
Reeves said Mills has a variety of experience as a prosecutor and lawyer in private and government practice.
Judge James Roberts had a stroke in January 2019 and is retiring, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.
Mississippi law calls for Mills to serve until a special election is held in November 2021. The winner will serve the rest of the term, which lasts until the end of 2022.
The judicial district covers seven counties — Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss and Tishomingo.
