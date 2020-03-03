Governor appoints new circuit judge in north Mississippi

A Fulton native has been chosen as a new circuit judge in north Mississippi.

Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday appointed Michael P. “Chip” Mills Jr. to fill a vacant position in the First Circuit Court District.

Reeves said Mills has a variety of experience as a prosecutor and lawyer in private and government practice.

Judge James Roberts had a stroke in January 2019 and is retiring, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Mississippi law calls for Mills to serve until a special election is held in November 2021. The winner will serve the rest of the term, which lasts until the end of 2022.

The judicial district covers seven counties — Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss and Tishomingo.​​​​