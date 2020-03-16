Gray-Daniels sold to Little Rock-based auto group

Little Rock-based McLarty Automotive Group has bought the Atlanta-based Asbury Automotive Group’s Mississippi holdings with the purchase of Gray-Daniels Auto Family. Gray-Daniels is the largest dealership group in the state, with approximately $400 million in annual revenues.

“Like McLarty Automotive Group, Gray-Daniels Auto Family is deeply rooted in the communities it serves,” said Mark McLarty, founder and chairman. “We are excited about the opportunity to build on its more than 30-year history and grow our presence in America’s Heartland.”

The Gray-Daniels Auto Family operates one collision center and five dealerships: Gray-Daniels Toyota, Gray-Daniels Nissan Brandon, Gray-Daniels Chevrolet, Gray-Daniels Nissan North, and Gray-Daniels Ford Lincoln. With the addition of Gray-Daniels Auto Family, MAG is expected to be one of the top 25 automotive dealers in the U.S. with nearly $1.7 billion in annual revenue.

McLarty Automotive Group currently owns and operates 23 dealerships across the Mid-South and Midwest, representing BMW, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Lincoln, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Ram, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. Mark McLarty is a fourth-generation auto industry veteran.