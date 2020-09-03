Gresham Smith’s Mississippi Transportation Team wins practice development award

Gresham Smith is proud to announce that the Mississippi Transportation team has been given the Private Practice Professional Development Award by the Mississippi Engineering Society (MES).

The firm was recognized at a luncheon during the MES 2020 Winter Meeting at the Jackson Convention Center on February 27.

“We pride ourselves on being a great place to work as well as a firm that actively supports all of our employees with their professional development through our ‘Build U’ program,” said Randy Battey, Mississippi state transportation leader at Gresham Smith. “Outside of the office, we encourage all of our team members to get involved and give back to the communities where we live and work.”

The firm regularly participates in and sponsors MES events. The team is also active with the engineering programs at Jackson State University and Mississippi State University. Outside of the office, the team is active with United Way Capital Area, the Friends of the Mississippi River, Stewpot Community Services and the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle event.

The Mississippi Transportation team actively supports the Mississippi Department of Transportation and most recently helped MDOT secure a $52.4 million federal grant to widen MS-76.

Gresham Smith’s transportation professionals deliver comprehensive management, planning, design, environmental, and construction phase services for highway, transit, aviation and rail facilities throughout the Southeast. The staff of engineers, planners and scientists capitalize on the firm’s diverse blend of markets and disciplines to offer a truly integrated and sustainable approach that considers all perspectives and offers practical, forward-thinking solutions.