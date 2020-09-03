Hancock Whitney promotes Mike Otero as company’s chief risk officer

Michael Otero, a Hancock Whitney executive vice president with 32-plus years of leadership experience in financial services audit, compliance, and risk management, is the company’s new Chief Risk Officer.

Otero, who came to Hancock Whitney in 2013 as Chief Internal Auditor, was most recently the 120-year-old bank’s Deputy Chief Risk Officer. Mike succeeds Hancock Whitney’s former CRO, Joe Schwertz, who will be taking on a consultative role as Hancock Whitney’s loaned executive for the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America (MBCA). Schwertz, who also served as Whitney National Bank General Counsel for many years, will support MBCA’s efforts for more effective national legislation and regulatory dialogue on issues impacting mid-sized banks.

“Mike Otero has an exceptional record of achievement in helping financial institutions manage risk effectively through regulatory compliance, transparency, and business best-practices,” said Hancock Whitney Chief Executive Officer John M. Hairston. “We are very pleased to promote Mike as Chief Risk Officer, a position critical to helping us carry on the strength, stability, integrity, and service at the center of who we are as a trusted financial and community partner. This transition aligns with our core values and strategic corporate succession planning,”

Otero has specialized in the regulatory compliance, risk management, and corporate governance fields critical to helping banks stay strong and accountable to shareholders, clients, communities, and associates. Before joining Hancock Whitney, he held numerous executive leadership positions with major Southeast financial services organizations.

Otero earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Kean University in Union, New Jersey, and is a Certified Bank Auditor (CBA). He also holds FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 licenses.