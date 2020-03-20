Hattiesburg Clinic recognizes employees at annual banquet

Hattiesburg Clinic recently held its annual Employee Recognition and Awards Banquet at Southern Oaks House & Gardens in Hattiesburg.
» The Annie Ruth Johnston Employee of the Year award went to Melissa Smith with Satellite Management.
» The Faris Allen Nurse of the Year award was given to Shelia Morse with Plastic Surgery.
» The Medical Support Employee of the Year award went to Renee Williams with EpicCare.
» The Satellite Employee of the Year was awarded to Jodie Adams with The Family Clinic – Purvis.
» Administrative Support Employee of the Year was Teresa Brannan with Heart & Vascular.
» Receptionist of the Year was Jennifer Keith with Endocrinology.
» Dialysis Employee of the Year went to Tina Green with Nephrology.
» The Volunteer of the Year was given to Penny Davis, with Coding.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info