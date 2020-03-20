Hattiesburg Clinic recognizes employees at annual banquet

Hattiesburg Clinic recently held its annual Employee Recognition and Awards Banquet at Southern Oaks House & Gardens in Hattiesburg.

» The Annie Ruth Johnston Employee of the Year award went to Melissa Smith with Satellite Management.

» The Faris Allen Nurse of the Year award was given to Shelia Morse with Plastic Surgery.

» The Medical Support Employee of the Year award went to Renee Williams with EpicCare.

» The Satellite Employee of the Year was awarded to Jodie Adams with The Family Clinic – Purvis.

» Administrative Support Employee of the Year was Teresa Brannan with Heart & Vascular.

» Receptionist of the Year was Jennifer Keith with Endocrinology.

» Dialysis Employee of the Year went to Tina Green with Nephrology.

» The Volunteer of the Year was given to Penny Davis, with Coding.