Health officials confirm first Coronavirus death in Mississippi

Today the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports the first death from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. The case was a male 60-65 years old from Hancock County with chronic underlying conditions. He died in a Louisiana hospital.
“As the coronavirus outbreak began claiming lives across the world, we knew this would eventually hit Mississippi. But that doesn’t make it any easier for Mississippi to lose one of our own. Elee and I are praying for all their loved ones and their community as we all deal with this tragic loss,” said Governor Tate Reeves.
Currently, Mississippi has reported 50 positive cases. A total of 602 have been tested by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and private laboratories.
“I am extremely saddened to report this death. My heart goes out to this gentleman’s wife and family. While we knew it was a strong possibility that we would soon have a COVID-19 death, it doesn’t make it any easier to handle,” said MSDH State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH. “Many people will survive this virus with mild to severe symptoms, but we remain very concerned for those over 65 and immunocompromised populations – those most at risk to infection from this virus.”
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info