Hinds parkway segment in Byram cited in national engineering competition

The Jackson -based joint venture of Waggoner Engineering and IMS has earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies’ (ACEC) 53rd annual Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) for Segment 2 of the Hinds Parkway in Byram.

The fully functional, 3.53-mile standalone roadway from Davis Road to Parks Road will eventually become part of the Hinds Parkway, connecting the City of Byram at I-55 to the Norrell Road Interchange at I-20 in Clinton. Conceived in 1988 as a multi-modal transportation corridor designed to enhance both economic development and energy efficiency, the 18-mile road will eventually become a 40-mph maximum speed, multi-lane, parkway-style roadway.

Two 12-foot lanes in both directions are divided by a 24-foot raised median with curb and gutter. The design includes separated multi-use trails and access limitations to promote public safety and enhanced levels of service. The corridor is designed to be integrated into the existing fabric of the communities it connects, creating opportunities for economic development where appropriate, as well as environmental and community preservation and recreational opportunities.

Waggoner and IMS formed their joint venture in 2002 to provide transportation planning and design services to local governments

The project is eligible for additional honors as part of a record 203 entries this year representing engineering excellence from throughout the nation and the world. Judging for the awards program—known industry-wide as the “Academy Awards of the engineering industry”– took place in February and was conducted by a national 35-member panel of built environment leaders, along with experts from government, the media and academia. Award criteria focused on uniqueness and originality, technical innovation, social and economic value, and generating excitement for the engineering profession.

Recognition of all award winners including top winners—20 Honor Awards, 16 Grand Awards and the prestigious “Grand Conceptor Award” for the year’s most outstanding overall engineering achievement—will take place at the annual EEA Dinner and Gala, a black-tie event originally scheduled to be held in April, but will now be held in September on a date and location to be determined.