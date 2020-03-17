HORNE LLP admits Thomas and Klein as partners

HORNE LLP recently announced the admittance of Alethia Thomas and Lee Klein III, CPA, into the firm’s partnership.
Thomas is a partner in government services at HORNE. She is responsible for assisting government agencies with planning, managing, and implementing CDBG disaster recovery funded programs. Thomas joined HORNE in 2011. She has more than 10 years of experience in disaster recovery on the federal, state, and local levels. Alethia has experience in project oversight, policy and procedure development, and compliance. Alethia earned a Bachelor of Arts from Mississippi State University.
Klein is a partner at HORNE where he provides assurance services, tax strategy and consulting services, and management advisory services related to bonding and job costing to the construction industry. Klein joined the firm in 2010. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration and his Master of Accountancy degrees from Millsaps College.
