HOUSTON – The City of Houston met on Thursday and enacted measures to try to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The City published its decisions on its Facebook page on Thursday night.

Among the measures taken, arguably the biggest was the city-wide curfew. The curfew is from 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

The city also closed many of its buildings to public traffic until further notice. These include:

– City Hall, where the lobby is closed, but the drive-thru is open for normal business hours.

– The Carnegie Library, which is closed to visitors, but can be reached by phone during normal business hours. Late fees will also be waived until they reopen, and free WiFi will still be available in the parking lots.