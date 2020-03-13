Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias honored by University of South Alabama

Cuccias was recognized for his outstanding achievements and leadership demonstrated throughout his career. Upon receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award, he thanked his family, the university and the shipbuilders at Ingalls.
“The University of South Alabama’s dedication to excellence is an asset to the entire Gulf Coast region. To be nominated and selected for this award is very humbling and quite an honor,” Cuccias said. “You must have great people that support you and work around you to be successful. I have a wonderful wife and family and 11,000 fantastic shipmates that work with me who have contributed to any successes I have achieved.”
A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/cuccias-distinguished-almuni
Cuccias graduated from the University of South Alabama in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He started his career as a financial analyst on Navy shipbuilding programs in Pascagoula. As Ingalls Shipbuilding president, Cuccias is responsible for the company’s programs and operations, including the U.S. Navy’s amphibious assault and surface combatant ship programs and the U.S. Coast Guard’s National Security Cutter program.
“We are delighted to have the opportunity to recognize the achievements of our alumni, friends and supporters,” said Margaret Sullivan, vice president for development and alumni relations at University of South Alabama. “These individuals have shown outstanding leadership in their respective career fields, to the university and in their communities.”
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info