Inmate serving life sentence dies in Mississippi prison

A inmate serving a life sentence on a murder conviction died Monday at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. The state Department of Corrections said no foul play is suspected and an autopsy would be done.
The person was at least the 26th Mississippi inmate to die since late December, and the state prison system is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. Some of the deaths happened amid outbursts of violence.
The Department of Corrections said the name of the inmate who died Monday would be released after the person’s family was notified.
Officials on Monday released the name of the inmate who died Saturday at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Willie C. Booker, 77, was serving life at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman for a murder conviction in Calhoun County. He had been imprisoned since he was sentenced in January 1997.
