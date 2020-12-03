Jackson airport responds to COVID-19 concerns

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority has sent out a press release in response to concerns about COVID-19. It reads as follows:

In response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) is actively monitoring developments of any potential threats regarding the virus.

JMAA’s top priority is the health and safety of all employees, passengers and stakeholders to ensure minimum impact and to maintain normal airport operations. The Mississippi Department of Health has confirmed at least one person is infected with COVID-19. At this time there is no confirmation that the affected individual contracted the virus via airplane.

JMAA airport operations are taking all necessary precautions at both Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) and Hawkins Field Airport (HKS) to minimize any potential spread of the virus.

Passengers are encouraged to monitor airlines and www.iFlyJackson.com for possible flight delays and/or cancelations. ACTIONS BEING TAKEN JMAA has conducted and will continue deep thorough cleaning and sanitation of all hightouch areas.

Hand sanitizer stations have been installed in various locations throughout JAN and HKS. More hand sanitizers will be installed in the coming days.