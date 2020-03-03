Joe Biden to visit Jackson on Sunday

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be coming to a Sunday service at the New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson, an official said Tuesday.

Jerlen Canada, communications director for New Hope, said the church, located at 1555 Beasley Road, expects to get an itinerary from the Biden campaign by Thursday, though Biden is expected to arrive in time for the 9:30 a.m. service, if not earlier.

“We know he will be there at 9:30 a.m.,” Canada said.

The visit comes two days before Mississippi holds its presidential primary, along with a handful of other states.

It’s unclear whether Biden will speak during the service.

Canada said she thinks Biden picked New Hope because its pastor, Jerry Young, is a well-respected, high-ranking Baptist official in the area.

Little polling has been done in Mississippi ahead of the March 10 primary, but in polling conducted last summer, Biden was the clear front-runner.