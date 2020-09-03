Johns named senior VP for Community Bank

Michael Johns has recently joined Community Bank’s Ocean Springs office as Senior Vice President. A native of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Johns recently served at The Peoples Bank as Regional Vice President and has been in banking for sixteen years. In his new role, Johns will focus on the production and management of loans.
Johns is a graduate of University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Finance. He is also a graduate of LSU Graduate School of Banking, University of Mississippi School of Banking, and Vanderbilt School of Consumer Credit.
Active in his community, Johns serves as board member of Biloxi Main Street.
He and his wife, Nikki, have two children, Blaine and Isabelle, together they reside in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
