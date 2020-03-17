Keesler Federal names Brian Bates branch manager of new Mobile Westwood Plaza Branch

Keesler Federal Credit Union has named Brian Bates as Branch Manager of its recently opened Mobile Westwood Plaza branch, located at 7756 Airport Road, Suite 201.

In his role Bates will oversee the daily operations of the branch, including assisting members with deposit and lending needs. He also will represent KFCU in the community. Bates comes to Mobile from Pascagoula, where he served as a branch manager.

Keesler Federal, Mississippi’s largest credit union, recently expanded into Alabama for the first time. The Biloxi-based credit union also is well established in Mississippi and Louisiana.

“Keesler Federal is extremely excited to be entering the Mobile market, and Brian Bates’ knowledge of both the region and Keesler Federal’s operations made him the right person to help lead our expansion in this market,” said Andy Swoger, Keesler Federal President and CEO.

“Keesler Federal has experienced tremendous growth in recent years and our customer satisfaction rates are well above the credit union and banking industry averages. We are looking forward to being successful in Mobile and meeting the needs of our expanding membership.

Bates, a Mobile resident, has worked at Keesler Federal for three years and previously was employed at another Coast financial services company.

In Pascagoula he was active in the community, serving as treasurer of the Kiwanis Club of Pascagoula and recently being elected President for the upcoming year. He is active in the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and fosters animals from Mobile and Baldwin counties. He is a graduate of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

With assets of $3 billion, Keesler Federal is a not-for-profit, member-owned cooperative, the largest credit union in the state. Founded in 1947 to provide banking service to Keesler Air Force Base employees, it now has 40 locations, including branches in the Jackson, Hattiesburg and New Orleans markets as well as on the Mississippi Coast. Membership exceeds 250,000.