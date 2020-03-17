Malco to temporarily close all theaters

Malco Theatres announced Tuesday that all of its locations are temporarily closing due to concerns of COVID-19 coronavirus.

“The health and safety of our guests and employees is of the highest importance,” said David Tashie, president and COO. “We will continue closely monitoring the situation and when given clearance, be ready to resume normal operations.”

Malco does not have a day set for theaters to reopen.

The company said updates regarding reopening will be posted on its website, mobile app and social media pages.